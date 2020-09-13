Key update emerges in Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of West Brom attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a financial hurdle in their bid to land West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore as a result of his steep wage demands, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It was reported by the Daily Mail yesterday that Zohore was set to hold talks with the Owls after failing to impress Slaven Bilic at The Hawthorns, but it now appears as though Wednesday are some way from agreeing on the striker’s wages.

West Brom would reportedly prefer to offload Zohore on a permanent deal following an underwhelming maiden campaign at the club which saw him find the net just three times in 15 league outings following his move from Cardiff last summer.

Championship side Wednesday are understood to be open to buying Zohore despite his struggles in the second tier last season, but it is believed that even a loan deal could prove difficult given the 26-year-old’s significant wage demands.

According to Nixon, Zohore had a clause in his Baggies contract which saw his wages rise following their promotion to the Premier League, and Wednesday’s difficulty in matching this amount could mean they are priced out of a move.

The Owls currently have Elias Kachunga, Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass among their attacking options, with the latter duo having both hit the target during Wednesday’s impressive 2-0 win over Cardiff on the opening day of the season.

The Verdict

West Brom will be desperate to get Zohore off their books given the fact he is earning big wages for a player not in Bilic’s plans, but it appears they might find this to be difficult with Wednesday seemingly some way from agreeing terms.

Wednesday will be keeping a close eye on their finances so it seems unlikely they will give into Zohore’s substantial demands. Therefore, the Owls should quickly turn their attention to other options to avoid being locked in an endless negotiation.

Furthermore, Zohore did not show enough quality last season to justify any kind of considerable financial outlay, and there will definitely be much more cost-effective attacking options on the market between now and the end of the window.