Ross Stewart's transfer from Sunderland to Southampton

Ross Stewart has been associated with a wholly uncertain future at Sunderland all summer long.

The striker hit ten goals in 13 games amid an injury-plagued season last time out and his deal was due to expire at the end of the end of that campaign.

Sunderland had exercised the option to renew his terms for another year, an activation that was inserted into the two-and-a-half-year contract he signed upon moving south of the border from Ross County in 2021.

However, that contract has came with its pitfalls and Stewart has consistently reiterated little desire to sign on for a longer period of time, backing Sunderland into a corner and leaving them with a tough decision.

Stewart has also been subjected to a wide degree of transfer interest across the summer and Sunderland faced the tough decision of either acting upon that interest and sanctioning a sale that facilitates a profit on the striker while removing the risk of losing him for free at the end of next season.

But a deal has eventually agreed been with Southampton, said to be worth an initial £8m alongside a further £2m in guaranteed add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

Downie has also disclosed that Stewart has travelling down to the south coast to undertake a medical with Russell Martin's sidE

Latest news on Ross Stewart's transfer from Sunderland to Southampton

According to Football Insider, Stewart's move to Southampton was off after the club decided to stop their interest owing to his injury.

The striker is is currently nursing an achilles injury sustained all the way back in January, which he is yet to recover from.

It was reported that this had sparked a significant knock-on effect at the St Mary's Stadium, with the report also revealed that Che Adams was now set to remain with the club.

Adams himself had been strongly linked with a move elsewhere and the report stated that Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves all expressed interest.

However, a breaking update from The Athletic's Michael Walker has clarified that Stewart is still joining Southampton.

What does Ross Stewart's Southampton transfer mean for Sunderland?

Put simply, Sunderland must replace Stewart before the 11pm deadline tonight.

They have now got the cash windfall to do so, and will need a player of his goalscoring ability to lead the line if they are to recover from a slow start to proceedings this time around and challenge for promotion to the Premier League once again.

No doubt, the latest update will provide a fresh blow to some of the more optimistic Sunderland supporters who will have harboured hope once again of Stewart remaining on Wearside.