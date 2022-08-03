Key update emerges in QPR’s transfer pursuit of Millwall defender

QPR are willing to move on from their pursuit of Danny McNamara, according to West London Sport.

The Championship club have put in multiple offers for the Millwall defender, but each have been rejected by their London rivals.

The Lions have been in talks with the full back over a new deal to remain at the Den beyond the 12 months remaining on his current contract.

This uncertainty over his future saw the 23-year old left out of the Millwall side for the opening game of the season against Stoke City last weekend, which the team won 2-0.

But QPR are considering abandoning their interest in the Irish underage international following the rejection of their latest offer.

That would see the Hoops shift their focus to Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling, who would likely be available on a temporary basis.

QPR manager Michael Beale knows the player well having coached him in the Blues’ academy and is now considering a move to bring him into the first team squad at Loftus Road.

Nathan Byrne is another option being considered by the Championship club, with the 30-year old having recently departed Derby County.

QPR return to action this weekend when they face Middlesbrough on August 6.

The Verdict

Sterling is a highly rated prospect at Chelsea who could use the first team experience at this level.

That he knows Beale already should help him fit into the style of play that the new coach is looking to implement.

Byrne is also another good option, with the defender having played well for Derby last season.

It also makes sense to abandon the pursuit of McNamara if Millwall are unwilling to accept any of their offers so far.