Key update emerges in European club’s pursuit of QPR man

FC Koln have decided that they won’t exercise the option to buy on-loan QPR man Toni Leistner this summer, according to German outlet Express.

Leistner, 29, joined Koln on-loan last January. The German defender was a favourite among QPR fans last season, but this season under Mark Warburton saw Leistner become a less important member of the first-team.

Upon joining the Bundesliga side, Leistner was earning praise for his performances. But since the restart, Leistner’s performances for Koln have proved somewhat differing, and the club has now stated their intent to swerve a potential deal for the QPR man.

This could well be good news for QPR. Defence has been the main cause for concern at QPR this season, and with club captain Grant Hall failing to sign a new deal, and subsequently leaving the club, Leistner could well be needed.

Can you get 100% on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Which QPR player's career path is this? Aramide Oteh Ebere Eze Jack Clarke Bright Osayi-Samuel

Leistner featured in all but three of QPR’s Championship games last season. He was also a prominent figure this season making 22 Championship appearances, but after Conor Masterson’s introduction to the first-team, Leistner was hastily shipped out.

But the defender said himself that he won’t be playing again for QPR after his loan spell at Koln, despite having a year left on his contract.

The verdict

After an alleged rift between Warburton and Leistner, it was no surprise to see the German head back to his native land for the remainder of the season. It’s sad for fans to see him struggling at his new club, and despite QPR’s need for defensive options, Leistner may still move on this summer.