Key update emerges concerning Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Stoke City man

Sheffield Wednesday are not targetting Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay despite recent reports, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The Owls are going through something of a rebuilding process this summer after seeing a number of senior players leave as free agents at the end of last season.

Wednesday have been proactive in the transfer market so far, signing Wigan defender Chey Dunkley, Manchester City teenager Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and agreeing a loan deal for Chelsea playmaker Izzy Brown.

One man it appears won’t be joining the Hillsborough outfit is Lindsay, despite recent suggestions to the contrary.

It was reported earlier this month that a number of Championship sides, including the Owls, were keen on the Stoke centre-back.

However, in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson has refuted that suggestion and claimed that the Yorkshire club aren’t interested.

He said: “He was linked with Wednesday over the weekend but I am led to believe he’s not someone the club are after.”

Lindsay was integral to helping Barnsley secure promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 campaign and joined Stoke last summer.

He struggled in his first season with the Potters and could be a casualty as Michael O’Neill looks to trim his squad.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Sean Clare playing now? Aston Villa Oxford United Swindon Town Reading

The Verdict

Lindsay could’ve made an interesting addition for Wednesday but with four centre-back (plus Joost van Aken) already in Monk’s squad, it’s hard to make the argument that he’s really needed.

The Owls have other much more pressing priorities, so it shouldn’t be a huge disappointment for fans to hear they’re turning their attention elsewhere – particularly with Dunkley joining earlier in the window. Getting a striker needs to be top of their list.

Even with the Owls out of the race you feel Lindsay is unlikely to be short of suitors, especially if Stoke are open to a loan deal.