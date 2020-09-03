Key update emerges as Nottingham Forest and Norwich lead race for PL man

Burnley will accept the best offer for Nottingham Forest and Norwich City target Ben Gibson rather than try and shoehorn in a player swap, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Turf Moor outfit signed the central defender from Middlesbrough for a reported fee of £15 million in 2018 but his time with the Clarets has been disappointing for both parties.

Gibson has made just six appearances for the Premier League club and featured just once last term.

A string of Championship clubs have been linked with the defender this summer, including his former side Boro, but it is understood that Forest and Norwich are leading the chase for him.

Previous reports have suggested that Gibson could be offered to the Reds in a player swap deal for centre-back Joe Worrall but Nixon has claimed that the race for the Burnley man is likely to come down to down to who submits the best offer.

Yes. But in the end it will be who gives them best offer on Gibson rather than shoehorning a swap. https://t.co/VSFrKT4oPz — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 2, 2020

Following the sale of Matty Cash to Aston Villa, Forest could be well set to make an offer though Norwich are also likely to have some financial flexibility having just come down from the Premier League.

The Verdict

You’d imagine that given how things have gone for him over the past few years both Burnley and Gibson would be keen on a move this summer.

It seems as though the Premier League club are going to hold out for the best offer for the defender, however, rather than accepting a player-swap deal that may not suit them completely.

The 27-year-old has proven himself at Championship level in the past and certainly has the capability to be a week in, week out starter. It’s just a matter of sealing a move that can help him do that.