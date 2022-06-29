Key update emerges around Derby County’s off-pitch situation

David Clowes’ bid to take over Derby County is nearing its conclusion, with the deals completion a possibility today according to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse.

The Rams appeared to be in a perilous position when Chris Kirchner’s attempts to purchase the club fell through, with a race against time on ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Derby were also rocked by the departure of Wayne Rooney last week, with Liam Rosenior taking on first team duties in the meantime.

Collomosse took to Twitter to reveal the following positive update on the club’s off-field situation.

He posted: “Derby: all parties working to try to get the Clowes deal complete today.

“Not nailed on yet as it’s complex (of course!) but that’s the aim on all sides.

“Fingers crossed.”

It would be a huge relief for all right-thinking football supporters for Derby County’s long term future to be secured as soon as possible.

There have been plenty of false alarms in the not too distant past, but with Clowes’ bid further along in the process than any other one has been previously, a positive outcome seems more likely than ever.

Wigan Athletic spent the vast majority of the 2020/21 season battling against relegation in League One after their off-pitch problems persisted, and it is important that the Rams get things sorted as soon as possible to improve their preparation, on the pitch, for the upcoming campaign.

The Verdict

The supporters’ ideal choice to be the new permanent manager of the Rams appears to be Liam Rosenior, having performed admirably alongside Wayne Rooney in an assistant manager role in the last couple of seasons.

Player recruitment will be of paramount importance to give the Rams any chance of ruffling some feathers towards the top end of what is going to be a very strong third tier.

Even though they were ultimately relegated, it feels as if Derby carry some positive momentum into League One, for their impressive performances through such adversity last term.

Sealing the takeover in the coming days will enable supporters to finally focus on their prospects on the pitch in 2022/23.