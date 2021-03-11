Key update details Mel Morris stance as Derby County takeover takes fresh twist

Mel Morris had given a ‘final deadline’ to Derventio Holdings as he looks to push through a deal to sell Derby County, according to Derbyshire Live.

Reports emerged on Wednesday from The Athletic claiming that the Rams were in advanced talks with Erik Alonso over a full takeover of the club, suggesting that Morris could be losing patience with the lack of progress from Derventio.

Alonso is keen to take control of a Championship club following his time as advisor to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri, with his company No Limits Sports LTD said to be in discussions over a swoop.

Previous reports had claimed that Bin Zayed were set to take control over the club but with no agreement finalised it has paved the way for Garcia to make his move.

But according to Derbyshire Live it’s not just the former Owls’ advisor who is keen.

It’s claimed that three other interested parties are waiting in the wings with the view to making a move – something which is bound to be appealing to Morris as he looks to get a takeover deal finalised once and for all.

The verdict

It’s a very interesting time for Derby County.

Following the appointment of Wayne Rooney it seemed that a takeover deal was on the cusp of completion but since then things have gone painfully quiet.

Supporters want to know what the plan is for the future but based on these reports it seems that things are set to start moving quite quickly from here.