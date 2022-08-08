Key transfer update emerges on Wigan Athletic’s pursuit of 24-year-old amid Sunderland interest

Everton forward Nathan Broadhead currently prefers a move to Wigan Athletic over former side Sunderland, according to a Twitter update from The Athletic journalist Michael Walker.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances as he made a valuable contribution to the cause alongside Ross Stewart in attack.

He doesn’t look set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Goodison Park this year and with this, both the Black Cats and Wigan are thought to be keen on a deal for him after seeing him be a prolific figure on Wearside.

The Latics have endured a reasonably slow start to their summer window going into the latter stages, but could potentially make a real breakthrough with Broadhead, who would come in as another impressive signing for Leam Richardson following their capture of Ryan Nyambe.

Alex Neil’s side, on the other hand, initially struggled to strengthen their forward department but have recently managed to get a deal for Ellis Simms over the line, with the 21-year-old scoring twice at Bristol City at the weekend.

And Simms’ arrival could be one reason why Broadhead is leaning towards making the temporary move to Manchester instead, though the Black Cats could make a late move to try and persuade the Welshman to link up with his old side.

The Verdict:

This is an interesting one because Wigan already have the likes of Will Keane, Josh Magennis and Charlie Wyke when all options are available, potentially leaving Broadhead with a lot of work to be in his possible quest to be a regular first-teamer at the DW Stadium.

In fairness, the former duo were in the starting lineup at the weekend and with both already on the pitch instead of just one, that could provide the Welshman with more opportunities to shine from the bench.

He may also be a bench player at the Stadium of Light though if Simms can continue scoring, with Ross Stewart almost guaranteed to be a regular starter as well when fit and on form.

This is why you can understand his potential reluctance to return to Wearside because he will want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet after scoring at a very respectable rate last term.

He won’t be guaranteed starts with the Latics either and against someone like Magennis who already has experience under his belt, he will need to hit the ground running if he joins, because he risks falling behind others in his department otherwise.