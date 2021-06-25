Key trait that could help Leeds-linked EFL player thrive at Elland Road highlighted

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed would be a good fit for Leeds United due to his athleticism, according to Dean Windass.

Reed was one of the bright spots in what was ultimately a disappointing season for the west London club last term, with Scott Parker’s side relegated from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old appears to have caught the eye, however, with the Daily Mail reporting earlier this month that the midfielder had impressed Marcelo Bielsa and the club were weighing up a move.

There have suggestions since that Reed is not on the list of the Whites’ likely transfer targets but he’s a player that Windass feels could be an ideal signing for the Elland Road outfit.

Pressed on whether the midfielder would be a good fit for Leeds, he told Transfer Tavern: “You can see that, he’s young as well. I think he’s an athlete and that’s what you’ve got to be when you play for Leeds.

“Reed is a good player, from Fulham, who’ve been relegated, and every player wants to play in the Premier League, so that would be a good fit.”

The central midfielder was a regular in the team, when fit, during Fulham’s promotion-winning season in 2019/20 and proved an important influence in the middle of the park last term.

Reed is likely a player that Parker, or whoever is in charge of Fulham next term, will want at the club and with at least three years still left on his deal at Craven Cottage it may not be cheap to prize him away this summer despite the relegation.

What was the score the last time Fulham played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Brentford 2-1 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 3-0 loss

The Verdict

Windass makes a strong point here. While signing Reed wouldn’t be a hugely ambitious move, he proved he was not out of place in the Premier League last term and could be a really good addition to Bielsa’s squad.

They look a little short in central midfield and the 26-year-old certainly has the athleticism to suggest he could fit in the Whites’ system.

Bielsa has helped so many players take their game up to another level during his Leeds tenure and he could have the same transformative impact on Reed.

Recent reports have suggested that a move may not happen but should they miss out on other targets, it could make sense for them to look at bringing the Fulham man to Elland Road.