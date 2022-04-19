Key Tottenham Hotspur figure keeping tabs on Hull City duo

Hull City pair Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves were scouted by Tottenham Hotspur’s David Pleat in the Tigers’ defeat to Millwall on Monday, according to David Burns of the BBC.

Burns tweeted pre-match that former Spurs boss Pleat, who is now a scout at the club, was at The Den to check out the City youngsters, but they ended up being on the losing end, with the Lions winning 2-1 against Shota Arveladze’s side.

Tottenham are thought to be long-term admirers of Lewis-Potter, with their first interest credited back in January, along with the likes of Brentford, West Ham United and Southampton all being keen on the 21-year-old.

He’s not the only Tigers starlet who is being watched though, with Greaves catching the eye with his performances in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old centre-back is an academy graduate at the MKM Stadium and like Lewis-Potter has attracted the attention of West Ham and Brentford in recent months.

However he appears to have been scouted by Pleat this week as well as Spurs look to potentially cast their net into the British market this summer.

The Verdict

Hull are going to have to try and fend off some serious interest for both Lewis-Potter and Greaves this summer.

Greaves probably goes slightly under the radar as a defender, but Lewis-Potter’s goal contributions cannot be ignored and that is why he’s being touted as a future Premier League player.

It will speak volumes of Acun Ilicali’s ambition though if he decides to turn down big bids for the duo in the coming months.

However every player has their price and it will be intriguing to see how much the Hull hierarchy value the pair at.