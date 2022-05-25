Key Tottenham figure reportedly underwent scouting mission to watch Nottingham Forest pair

Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici reportedly underwent a personal scouting mission earlier this season as he opted to watch Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson in action for Nottingham Forest, according to the Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Spence, who is set to return to Middlesbrough later this month when his loan deal expires, has recently emerged as a key target for Spurs.

A report from Football Insider earlier this week suggested that Tottenham had opened preliminary talks to sign Spence as they aim to bolster options at right wing-back.

As for Johnson, he is currently attracting interest from Brentford, Leicester City, Everton, Newcastle United and Villarreal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whether Tottenham opt to join this particular race for the Forest academy graduate remains to be seen.

Spence and Johnson will both be hoping to play a major role for the Reds this weekend as they aim to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Set to take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final, Forest will be desperate to produce a positive display at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about Tottenham’s plans for the summer, Taylor said: “Wing-back is going to be an area they look to develop.

“There’s Wilfried Singo from Torino.

“Also, Djed Spence, I know that Paratici’s watched him person at the City Ground this season in the FA Cup against Leicester, he went to watch him and Brennan Johnson.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Spence delivered a promising performance against Leicester earlier this year, it is hardly a surprise that Tottenham are seemingly looking to seal a deal for him this summer.

The defender recorded a SofaScore match rating of 7.0 in this fixture as he helped Forest eliminate the Foxes from the competition by scoring at the City Ground.

Whereas Forest have no say on Spence’s future due to the fact that he is on Middlesbrough’s books, they will be aiming to do everything in their power to keep Johnson at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Wales international has scored 19 goals for Forest in all competitions this season whilst he has also provided nine assists for his team-mates.