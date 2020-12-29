Key Tony Pulis detail emerges in wake of Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday disagreements with Tony Pulis over transfers has been revealed by Sky Sports in wake of his departure from Hillsborough.

Pulis was sacked by Wednesday last night just 10 games into his spell as the club’s manager.

On the back of Sheffield Wednesday’s statement confirming his exit, further details of the fallout have been revealed.

As per Sky Sports, Pulis and Wednesday were disagreeing over budgets for transfers as well as personnel.

Pulis’ 10 games had failed to turn Wednesday’s season around and he left the side 23rd in the Championship table, facing a possible relegation into League One.

An eventual six-point deduction hadn’t helped, with only Wycombe Wanderers in a lower position in the Championship table.

Tonight, Wednesday begin life after Pulis against Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock’s side are sitting eighth in the Championship table, looking to keep the pace with the top-six, who have just started to move away from them heading into the New Year.

The Verdict

It’s a tough situation at Wednesday.

Pulis was supposed to be their saviour, but things have broken down quickly and they are in a bad, bad place right now it has to be said.

The fact that the budget for January doesn’t seem to be significant is a concern, with the squad at Hillsborough not nearly good enough at the moment.

It really is a worrying time.

