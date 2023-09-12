Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray's contract has been extended until 2025.

Mowbray successfully guided the team to a top-six finish last season despite facing challenges, including a lack of depth and injuries.

The contract extension is good news for Sunderland, as Mowbray has proven himself to be the right person for the job.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray's contract now doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 after triggering an extension on his deal, according to Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats have progressed well since the arrival of Mowbray, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers boss managing to take the club to a new level following Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City.

It was unclear how the club were going to perform following Neil's exit because they had only just been promoted from League One at the time.

And the absence of Ross Stewart and attacking depth for much of the campaign was also a big hurdle, but Mowbray allowed his team to overcome that and they ended up finishing in the top six in the end.

Unfortunately, depth became an issue in the play-offs again despite taking a 2-1 lead to Kenilworth Road following their win against Luton Town in the first leg.

In the end, their lack of centre-back options arguably cost them, with Rob Edwards' side winning 2-0 to seal their place at Wembley and consigning the Wearside club to another season of Championship football.

When did Tony Mowbray's deal at Sunderland previously run out?

He was seemingly only appointed on a two-year deal when he joined the Black Cats and that isn't a lengthy deal - but the club were probably keen for the experienced manager to prove his worth first before making a further commitment to him.

Perhaps harshly, he wasn't given a new deal at Blackburn Rovers and that allowed him to depart Ewood Park at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but he doesn't look set to leave the Stadium of Light anytime soon.

They haven't enjoyed the best start to the season - but they have redeemed themselves in recent times and their big win against Southampton has created excitement.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about speculation surrounding Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future?

Speakman was quick to dismiss any speculation surrounding Mowbray's future, with it being reported back in August that the latter was still fighting for his job at the Stadium of Light.

He said: "The answer is that there's no uncertainty: Tony is our head coach. He was our head coach last season and he's our head coach now, and he's doing a really, really good job for us.

"The noise and the circus that happens out on social media, that's not something that we’re going to be involved in."

Is Tony Mowbray's contract extension good news for Sunderland?

It's definitely good news for Sunderland because he has done a cracking job since his arrival on Wearside.

He was given the unenviable task of stabilising the ship at the Stadium of Light following a shock managerial departure - but he managed to do it well.

And he also managed to get the very best out of his team last term with very few forward options.

Now he has more tools to thrive, he should enjoy another successful campaign but there needs to be patience because many of their first-teamers are still very young.

Mowbray has a good track record of developing young players though and you feel he's the best man for the job at this stage. The fact there's no uncertainty regarding his future now can also only be seen as a real positive.