Key to transfer race for player linked with Ipswich, Derby, Nottingham Forest and others clarified

Ipswich Town are battling two Championship clubs for the loan signing of Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton and the race may hinge on who offers to pay the most of his wages, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with Walton this summer, alongside second tier clubs such as Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Swansea City, and Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has been on loan eight times over the past six seasons but with a year left on his current deal at the AMEX, it appears he could be set to leave the Seagulls temporarily once again.

Nixon has reported that Ipswich are pushing to sign Walton but face competition from two Championship clubs.

Whether either of those are second tier clubs that have already been linked with him this summer remains to be seen.

It is understood that there is not a loan fee involved but that Walton’s destination may hinge on who offers to pay the largest chunk of his wages.

There have been suggestions previously that Brighton would also be open to letting the English shot-stopper leave permanently.

The Verdict

Walton has not looked out of place at Championship level in previous seasons, so it’s no surprise there is a fair bit of interest in him from EFL clubs.

Under usual circumstances, a deal hinging on which club can pay more of a player’s wages would favour the teams in the higher division but we’ve seen that Ipswich aren’t afraid to splash the cash this summer.

The Tractor Boys have been very busy this summer with new CEO looking to give Paul Cook all the tools he needs to get the club back to the Championship.

Among those is Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky, who signed from Salford City, and has become Ipswich’s first choice between the sticks.

Whether his presence impacts how much of Walton’s wages, which are £8,400 per week as per Salary Sport, remains to be seen.