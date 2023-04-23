This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are eyeing a potential move for Burnley defender Connor Roberts this summer.

It has been reported that the Bees are monitoring the full back with a view to a possible bid for the 27-year-old.

Roberts has been a key figure in Vincent Kompany’s side this season, with promotion secured to the Premier League with a number of games to spare.

Will Burnley sell Connor Roberts to Brentford?

Roberts has featured 39 times in the Championship so far, contributing four goals and four assists for the league leaders.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Linvingstone believes there is no chance that the club opts to sell the right-back.

He has highlighted just how important the player has become in the second half of the campaign, claiming that Roberts has become too crucial to Kompany’s tactical plans to consider sanctioning a transfer.

“Yeah I think Connor Roberts will stay at Burnley for next year,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“He’s really been key to the way we play in the second half of this season, to be honest.

“There’s been multiple games where he’s been the player on the ball the most, making the most passes.

“There was a game where he made 120 passes in one match.

“He’s been fantastic for us.

“Even last year, he had illness when he came, a few injuries, but he really kicked on this season and there’s no chance anybody is going to be taking his spot anytime soon.”

How important is Roberts to Burnley?

Three of Burnley’s regular back four are only at the club on a temporary basis, with Roberts the only permanent member of the squad to feature consistently in the starting lineup.

Roberts has cemented the right-back role as his during the second half of the season and he is likely to hold onto it in the Premier League too.

Burnley could have a busy summer ahead, so having to deal with having to replace Roberts would be a big hassle to manage when there are other areas of the squad that need strengthening more importantly.

Unless Brentford come in with an offer too good to turn down, then it is unlikely the Welshman will leave Turf Moor this summer.