‘Key to getting top 6 this season’ – The Bristol City signing that appears to have many fans onside despite falling out of favour

Bristol City playmaker Kasey Palmer will have hoped to have been more involved this season but he could still have a key role to play when the season resumes.

The Robins are seventh in the Championship, one point back from the top six with nine games left of the 2019/20 season.

City will feel as if they’ve got a great chance of finishing in the play-offs but one area they may need to improve is in the final third.

The Robins managed fewer shots than their opponents in each of their last five games before the EFL was suspended and scored just three in that period while conceding eight goals.

Palmer showed earlier in the season that he can be a creative spark for the Ashton Gate outfit, so he could be someone that Lee Johnson looks to during the run-in to revitalise his side’s attack

The 23-year-old joined City from Chelsea in the summer after impressing on loan in the second half of last season.

Palmer was a regular fixture in the side in the first few months of the season, featuring in 17 of their first 18 games of the campaign, but has fallen out of favour since the turn of the year – appearing just twice in the Championship in 2020.

He may yet have a huge role to play in how City end the season and, after scouring Twitter for Robins’ fans thoughts on Palmer this season, it appears the Ashton Gate faithful certainly hope he will.

Can anyone explain why we have bought Kasey Palmer if we don’t want to play him #BristolCity — ~©ONKS~ (@_Conkseds) March 7, 2020

100% belive Kasey Palmer is key to getting top 6 this season #BristolCity — Bristol city (@bcfcworld) February 8, 2020

Kasey Palmer our most creative player at the club isn't getting in the match day 18 is baffling to me #BristolCity — Daniel Healey (@DanielHealey20) February 7, 2020

I'll take a point from that game 👍 Patterson was my man of the match today! Since he has been back I think he has played very well. Few good saves from Niki! Again Palmer stuck on the bench, such a waste of talent. We go again next weekend 🔴⚪👊 #BristolCity — Georgie Attwood🔴⚪ (@georginaattwoo2) March 7, 2020

Give Palmer a run, nothing to lose and he might just produce that little piece of magic to unlock their defence #BristolCity — Chris 👍🏻😏 (@ccama15) February 15, 2020

Still not replaced Marvin Elliott or Kaliffa Cisse, outplayed yet again by a strong well managed team, needed Palmer and that anchor in the middle. #BristolCity #BCFC — Mark (@MHinchey94) February 7, 2020

Afobe Wells Palmer OMG #BristolCity — Will (@Seward4William) January 30, 2020