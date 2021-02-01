Key to EFL player’s decision to pick Fulham over Everton emerges

Fulham are set to beat Everton in the race for Bournemouth striker Josh King, with the 29-year-old reportedly heading towards a move to Craven Cottage due to a relegation clause.

Reports earlier this evening indicated that the Cherries had verbally agreed a deal with both top-flight clubs for King, who has less than six months left on his current contract.

West Ham United were also linked with the Bournemouth forward earlier in the window but it seems as though he’s set for a move to west London as Jason Burt from The Telegraph has reported that the Norway international heading to Craven Cottage club rather than the Toffees.

It is understood that Fulham are bullish that they’re going to win the race for the striker with the key to the move that he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer if they’re relegated this season.

King has shown his quality in the Premier League previously, scoring 48 goals across five seasons, and adding him could be just what Scott Parker needs as he aims to lead his side to survival this term.

16 questions about Scott Parker that Fulham fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 When was Parker born? 1980 1982 1984 1986

The Verdict

There’s nothing like a bit of transfer deadline day drama, is there?!

King has been linked with a return to the Premier League ever since Bournemouth were relegated in the summer and now it seems as though he’s set to make his move in the final few hours of deadline day.

This could well be a masterstroke for Fulham because they certainly needed some added quality up top.

It works for the 29-year-old too because he’ll have a chance to move elsewhere in the summer should the west London club go down.