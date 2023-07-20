Leeds United have made contact with Swansea City for striker Joel Piroe, according to WalesOnline.

Piroe is attracting significant transfer interest this summer after another excellent season for the Swans, which saw him score 20 goals and register two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Leicester City and Atalanta have both reportedly held talks with the Swans, and Southampton have made an enquiry, but a move to St Mary's could be complicated after the dispute between the two clubs over compensation for Russell Martin earlier this summer.

Leeds have now "registered their interest" in Piroe, but the Dutchman is not the Whites' "primary focus" as they are said to be "prioritising the capture of a wing-back".

Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Everton are also keeping tabs on Piroe, but no offers have been made at this point.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe's Swansea City future?

Piroe has one year remaining on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and the 23-year-old is unwilling to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

WalesOnline claim that the Swans are "set to hold crunch talks" with Piroe's representatives in the next 24 hours to discuss his future.

Swansea valued Piroe at £20 million last summer and they could demand a similar fee again in the current window.

New Swans manager Michael Duff revealed that plans are in place should Piroe depart this summer.

"I had some good conversations with Joel at our training camp in Spain last week and he was asking about detail in what I want from him," Duff told WalesOnline.

“Until anything changes we will keep on having those conversations. If he goes, he goes, and if he doesn’t he stays - it is not personal, it’s football.

"I understand he’s the big name at the club and only has a year left on his contract.

"There will be plans in place in terms of the way we play if he stays, and plans for if he goes."

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leeds United?

Piroe would be an outstanding signing for the Whites.

He has proven himself to be one of the most prolific strikers in the Championship since his move to South Wales from PSV in July 2021, scoring 41 league goals in his two seasons with the Swans.

There could be no better option for Leeds than Piroe and while there may be question marks over whether they can afford him, they are set to receive significant fees for a number of players this summer which could provide funds for the deal.

Piroe would be the ideal addition to lead the Whites' promotion push next season and it would be a coup if they were to land his signature, particularly with Premier League interest.

The Swans will be incredibly reluctant to sell Piroe, especially to a second tier rival, but with little prospect of him signing a new deal at the club, they will not want to lose him for free next summer.

Duff will be hoping he can convince Piroe to commit his future to the club as he could form a strong partnership with new signing Jerry Yates, but his departure seems inevitable.