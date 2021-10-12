Key Swansea figure comments on Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest appointment

Steve Cooper has had a fantastic start to life as Nottingham Forest head coach since his appointment in September, securing seven points out of a possible nine.

Chris Hughton had left Forest in a real mess to start this season having not won any of their first seven matches, leading to Evangelos Marinakis parting ways with the ex-Brighton and Newcastle man.

Steven Reid stemmed the flow as caretaker boss for one match with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield and since Cooper’s arrival it has been two wins and a draw with the Reds looking back to their best.

Cooper was without a club having left Swansea in July just weeks before the current campaign began as he was growing concerned at the direction the club was heading in, per Wales Online.

Swansea were still paying him though until his contract expired next summer despite mutually parting ways, which is why Forest had to pay the Welsh side a compensation fee for his services.

Now the club’s CEO Julian Winter has broke his silence regarding Cooper’s move to the City Ground in a statement regarding club matters to the fans.

“As everyone is aware, it was a difficult summer for the club with uncertainty around the position of Steve Cooper as our head coach,” Winter wrote on Swansea’s official website.

“As with players, it is important for a club to have discussions with a head coach if they have a year left on their contract which was the situation with Steve.

“We didn’t want him to go into a new season without clarity for all parties, but it quickly became clear that we found ourselves in a situation where both the club and Steve thought it best to part ways.”

“However, we were able to get ourselves in position where the club would be protected by compensation in the event that Steve found another job within a period of time, which has been reflected financially with his recent move to Nottingham Forest.”

The Verdict

Even though Swansea aren’t flourishing right now under new head coach Russell Martin, it was a smart move to make sure they were compensated for Cooper’s departure.

With the names Cooper was linked with it was perhaps a surprise that he decided to take the Forest job so soon after leaving the Liberty Stadium, combined with their lowly league position but it’s paying dividends already.

Cooper did a lot for Swansea as well though, finishing in the play-offs in both of his seasons in charge and it will have been a tough decision for the club to decide that it was best to let him go, but they were at least able to get something out of it.

Swansea fans will no doubt appreciate the openness from Winter and in two months time Cooper will return to the Liberty Stadium for the first time when Forest face the Swans.