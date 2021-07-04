Key Swansea City player issues clear claim on his situation amid Newcastle United and Southampton interest

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has insisted that he is ready to start gearing up for the start of next season with the Swans as speculation builds surrounding his potential future.

Grimes has emerged as a player in-demand this summer following his impressive performances for Swansea in the Championship last season. The midfielder played an integral role in helping Steve Cooper’s side make it to the play-off final and he managed to weigh in with three goals and three assists in his 48 appearances.

It has already been reported by Chronicle Live that both Newcastle United and Southampton are interested in making a move for Grimes this summer. While it is believed that he could be available for a fee of around £8 million.

There have also been reports that Southampton could hold an advantage in the race for his signature this summer due to Swansea’s interest in Michael Obafemi.

Speaking to Swansea’s official club website, Grimes has now insisted he is happy to get back to pre-season training with the Swans. He also stated that he is looking forward to aiming to build towards next term with Cooper’s side in the Championship.

He said: “It’s great to get back and be amongst the lads and get going again. Obviously, it was nice to have a break after what happened at the end of last season, re-charge the batteries and switch off for a bit.

“We are a tight group of lads and if you are in and around each other every day then you build relationships like we do and some of us have seen each other over the summer anyway but it’s now nice to be back as a group.

“Of course you’re not going to come back as fit or as strong as you were at the end of last season but the tests are there to ensure no one has any knocks or niggles and we are all ready to start training and building up towards the start of a new season.”

The Verdict

These comments from Grimes should be seen as a potential boost for Swansea in terms of their hopes of keeping hold of him this summer. It seems that the midfielder is content enough with life at the Liberty Stadium and is prepared to get ready for another campaign in the Championship and this time hopefully help Cooper’s side earn promotion.

Newcastle and Southampton will of course have something to say about that and they both remain very much interested in Grimes according to reports. Therefore, it is going to be a nervous wait for the Swans to see if they can keep hold of him until the window is closed.

Keeping hold of Grimes is going to be essential for any hopes that Swansea might have of enjoying another push for promotion next term in the Championship. They have already lost key players from the side that challenged for the top for most of last term and losing another in the midfielder would potentially be a blow that it is hard to recover from.