Key Swansea City figure reveals his thoughts on potential Russell Martin appointment

Russell Martin has been heavily linked with a move to Swansea City, and the Championship club have now made an official approach for the MK Dons manager.

The 35-year-old took charge for The Dons’ EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth but left post-match media responsibilities with club captain Dean Lewington.

The vacant managerial position at Swansea was opened when Steve Cooper departed last month, leaving former Swan Alan Tate in temporary charge of the South Walian club.

With Tate seemingly not in contention for the permanent job at Swansea, the former Swans defender spoke to Wales Online about the potential appointment of Martin.

“I think he plays some good attractive stuff,” he said.

“I haven’t seen too many MK Dons games if I am honest but I know he faced a challenge when he first took over and they were at the bottom. He managed to get them out of it.

“He had an up and down season last year I think it’s fair to say, with where they finished, but he has got a philosophy and he believes in it which is brilliant.

“If he can bring that here and get some consistency with it then the fans, the players and the club will be loving it.

“The passing style he does like to play is synonymous with this club, so hopefully he comes in and matches results with performances.”

The verdict

Martin seems to fit the bill perfectly at Swansea, He is a young, progressive manager, who has created a brilliant atmosphere within the MK Dons camp.

He has also got the League One side playing very attractive and attack-minded football, and thus far, he has brought in some exciting additions to the squad.

However, the project at Swansea, and the players they possess, make for a very exciting opportunity in South Wales.

A few players have departed ahead of the upcoming campaign, but Swansea have a young, hungry squad who will thrive off Martin’s style of play.

