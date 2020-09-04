Key Swansea City figure responds to Leeds United’s reported interest in signing defender

Leeds United have reportedly been weighing up a move for Swansea City defender Ben Cabango according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Cabango has caught the eye with some strong performances for the Swans in the 2019/20 season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Premier League.

The defender made 27 appearances in total for Swansea last season, as they fell short in their bid for promotion after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Wales Online), Swansea boss Steve Cooper revealed that there hasn’t been a bid made for Cabango’s services.

“First I’ve heard of it, and no, there’s not been any bid.

“I’m very proud of Ben being with the national team, an academy graduate, a player who we gave opportunities to last year and took it, and has now had the recognition of getting into the national team.”

Cooper went on to state that Cabango will learn from playing on the international stage, with the defender being called up to the Wales senior squad for their recent fixtures.

“We’re really proud of Ben and whether he plays or not we don’t know, but when he comes back he’s certainly going to be a better player for the full international experience.

“We gave him a long-term contract last year. We saw his potential as soon as we took him into the first-team squad in pre-season last season and he’s continued to progress.”

Swansea take on Newport County in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday, before facing Preston North End at Deepdale on the opening round of fixtures in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether Leeds are to make a formal offer for Cabango.

I’ve been really impressed with the young defender’s performances for Swansea City, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s wanted by other clubs.

Leeds are a team that are heading in the right direction under Marcelo Bielsa, and I think the Welshman could thrive under his management.

But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be getting the game time he needs to develop as a player, and his development might be best-served with Swansea for another season at least.