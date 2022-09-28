Key Swansea City figure offers contract update on defensive duo

Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter has confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning over securing the pair on long-term contracts.

The defensive duo both see their current deals expire at the end of the season, so tying them down for the long-term is understandably a target.

However, the longer time passes without that happening, the more chance that they could leave on a free transfer next summer.

But, speaking at a fans forum, Winter revealed that the Swans are actively looking to reach agreements with the players, although he indicated that there’s nothing imminent even if they are hopeful.

“On Ryan and Joel, we talk about them all the time and we like to think we would extend their contracts, but it is never as simple as that. We have been in dialogue with Joel and his agent and I don’t think we are a million miles aware, and Ryan is likewise.

“You saw from Ryan’s goal celebration that he has a big event coming up in his life and we hope we can keep him here.”

The verdict

This is obviously a concern for Swansea as Latibeaudiere and Manning are both important players in the squad and will have big roles to play if they stay.

Of course, the longer this drags on, the more power the players have as they know they could get a decent contract if they wait and look elsewhere in the summer.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but the fans will appreciate that update from Winter and they will be hoping for good news in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.