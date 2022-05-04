Key Swansea City figure confirms player exits ahead of busy summer transfer window

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed that Ben Hamer and Korey Smith will leave when their contracts expire in the summer.

The duo have been part of the Swans squad this season, although Hamer lost the number one shirt when Andy Fisher arrived in January, whilst Smith has featured in 34 games, but many have been from the bench.

Yet, there has always been doubts about their future due to the contract situation and Wales Online explained how Martin confirmed at the Player of the Year awards last night that the pair will be leaving.

They add that the club are expected to be very busy in the summer window as Martin looks to reshape his squad after an inconsistent first season in charge, even if there were plenty of positive signs towards the end of the campaign.

Bringing in a keeper to compete with Fisher is known to be a priority, as the update also stated that Steven Benda is another who is likely to be on the move when the transfer window opens.

The verdict

This is a decision that makes sense, as Martin is clearly expecting to bring in a lot of new signings in the summer, so you need to have space in the squad.

Hamer has been a reliable player over the years and Smith has played his part this season but given their respective ages, the boss wants to go in a different direction.

So, this should kickstart a busy summer and it will be very interesting to see how the Swans squad looks when the new season comes around.

