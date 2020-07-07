Key Swansea City figure among names to emerge on Bristol City managerial shortlist

According to TEAMtalk, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is on Bristol City’s managerial radar as the club look to replace Lee Johnson.

Johnson was sacked by the Robins on Saturday afternoon following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Cardiff City – their fourth straight defeat since the season’s restart.

Johnson was relieved of his duties by the club after a four-year tenure at Ashton Gate, and they will now be on the lookout for a new manager to replace the 39-year-old.

According to TEAMtalk, a host of names are on the Robins’ radar, with Swansea boss Steve Cooper said to be on their radar.

40-year-old Cooper took charge of Swansea in the summer after spells in charge of England Under-16s and England Under-17s, and he has since guided the Swans to eighth position in the Championship table.

The report also claims that Aitor Karanka, Slavisa Jokanovic and Tony Pulis are on the club’s radar, despite Sky Sports claiming that the latter has distanced himself from the vacant role at Ashton Gate.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has also been linked, after guiding the Sky Blues to the League One title this term.

The Verdict

Bristol City need to really get this next appointment right and I don’t think Cooper is the right man for them, in my opinion.

Make no bones about it, he has done an excellent job in charge of Swansea so far and is proving to be a really exciting coach, but he needs a few more years of experience in my view.

I think they need a proven manager who is capable of guiding teams to promotion, to match their ambitions as a club right now.