Key Sunderland transfer priority revealed as target set

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has admitted he “definitely” wants to add another striker to his side after the arrival of Ellis Simms, speaking candidly to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are still short of options in the forward department following Nathan Broadhead’s return to parent club Everton – and even with the Welshman at their disposal – they were still lacking depth towards the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Former England international Jermain Defoe was scheduled to spend the remainder of last season at the Stadium of Light after signing a deal to re-join the club in late January.

However, the 39-year-old retired from professional football with immediate effect less than two months later, putting huge pressure on the likes of Ross Stewart and Broadhead to remain fit for the rest of the campaign.

Thankfully, their lack of options up top didn’t prove to be costly with Stewart playing in every single league game during 2021/22 and even scoring their second goal in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

Their lack of attacking firepower could come back to bite them this term though if they fail to strengthen though and with Simms now in the door on a season-long loan deal, Neil has his sights set on another striker and a further four or five new additions in total.

He said: “We’ve still got four, potentially five that we want to bring in before the window ends.

“We need to make sure the squad is competitive and not only that, they brought four or five really fresh lads on who know the level, and that can really make a difference.”

The Verdict:

Looking at their current squad, the centre-back area probably still needs a bit more depth despite the arrival of Aji Alese, though it may be difficult to convince a player to join if they are only going to play a limited role with the likes of Bailey Wright, Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth all options when fully fit.

Their midfield area is reasonably strong with quite a few options – but another left-sided player could be on the agenda and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Neil wants a third senior keeper to send some of his younger stoppers out on loan.

Up front, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if two more forwards came in if the funds were there, because the Black Cats will want as much attacking firepower as possible in their quest to record a promising finish at the end of this season. It will also give Neil the option to play two up top regularly.

There are clear areas to address and though it could be argued they should have filled some of these gaps already, they have conducted some decent business thus far and have recruited plenty of players that will help them to finish this term in a strong position.

They will also be allowed four more loanees in their matchday squad and when sides have finally decided on whether to loan out some of their youngsters or not, that’s when the Black Cats may move.