Key Sunderland man to receive six-figure jackpot following 2020 transfer

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is set to get his hands on £700,000 following Jude Bellingham’s summer transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City, according to Football Insider.

Bellingham’s breakthrough into the Blues senior set-up at the age of 16 last season was one of the stories of the season, and the midfielder was an ever-present, making 41 Championship appearances and scoring four goals.

Big European clubs were courting him all summer and he ended up choosing German giants Borussia Dortmund for an initial £25 million.

The teenager has thrived since his move to Germany, playing regular football in the Bundesliga, in the UEFA Champions League and he also received his senior England bow against the Republic of Ireland in 2020.

One man who can be credited with his development is Speakman, who spent 15 years with Birmingham – first as a coach between 2006 and 2011 before being promoted to Academy Manager.

He oversaw all the graduates who came through after 2011 including Bellingham, and due to his assistance in the midfielder’s growth, Speakman negotiated a cut of the transfer fee, which is thought to be £700,000.

It isn’t known whether or not he’s received it yet, but Speakman has done incredibly well out of the transfer regardless.

The Verdict

Obviously Bellingham’s attitude and determination is the main factor for his success so far in his career, but Speakman’s influence cannot be understated.

He spent such a long time at Birmingham City and he saved the best player he brought through for his last full year – making the club a bit richer in the process.

Not only has Bellingham moved up in the world though, but so has Speakman – he may have dropped down a league but his job role has improved and he looks to be one of the most important men right now at Sunderland AFC.