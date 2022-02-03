Key Sunderland figures discusses possibility of new signings arriving this season

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman hasn’t ruled the club moving to sign a free agent to strengthen their squad.

Whilst the Black Cats had a pretty eventful January transfer window, with Jermain Defoe’s return undoubtedly the most notable deal they got over the line, there are some concerns about specific areas of the squad, notably centre-back.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Speakman revealed that the recruitment team are always looking at players who could improve the squad even outside the transfer window.

“As soon as the transfer window finishes, you are in the pursuit of trying to improve the group, the squad, and we’ll always look at that free agent market because you always want to make sure there’s nothing you might have missed.

“We are doing that now, and we always have a three or four-day period where we run that.”

The Wearside outfit are on the lookout for a new boss after making the decision to sack Lee Johnson following the 6-0 loss at Bolton last time out, so that could impact whether they do bring in a free agent.

The verdict

These are interesting comments from Speakman as it suggests the club are ready to do business if they feel the right player is available.

Of course, that doesn’t mean a new signing will arrive because there are plenty of factors to consider, including whether the individual is fit enough to make an impact and whether the new manager wants them.

Some fans will feel another defender would be welcome and it will be intriguing to see if anything does happen in the next few days or weeks.

