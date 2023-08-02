Highlights Nathan Bishop joins Sunderland as their latest signing, adding competition to the goalkeeping position.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed his delight after the club announced the signing of keeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United.

Who is Nathan Bishop?

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Southend, and actually made 31 appearances for them in League One before moving to Old Trafford in 2020.

Obviously, Bishop joined the Red Devils’ development side initially, and he had to go out on loan to Mansfield in the 2021/22 campaign to get regular minutes.

However, he remained highly-rated at United, and went on tour to the USA with them this summer. Bishop made headlines for the wrong reasons during the trip, as Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was furious with the keeper for a challenge that left Paul Mullin with a punctured lung in their recent pre-season friendly.

Sunderland sign Nathan Bishop

With Andre Onana joining Erik ten Hag’s side, Bishop knew that first-team opportunities were not going to come his way at United, and it’s no secret that a move to Wearside has been in the pipeline.

Official confirmation arrived today, with the stopper set to rival the impressive Anthony Patterson to be the number one under Tony Mowbray.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Speakman explained why he was very pleased to get this business finalised.

“Nathan’s a player we have been tracking for some time, and we’ve stayed patient to complete this transfer. He’s ambitious, positive and focused on improving and trying to earn a place in the starting eleven. We want a challenging environment on the grass every day, and we believe Nathan can add to what we feel is a really strong group of goalkeepers. We thank Man Utd for their collaboration on this – it’s not always easy to align at the right moment, but we are happy Nathan is here prior to the season commencing.”

Will Nathan Bishop start for Sunderland?

Even though Bishop arrives at the Stadium of Light with good pedigree having played for Man United, the reality is that he is highly unlikely to get the nod to start over Patterson.

Patterson, an England U21 international, has been superb for Sunderland under Mowbray, and he is rightly regarded as one of the top keepers outside the Premier League.

Therefore, Bishop is going to arrive as backup initially, but he will back himself to provide real competition for the number one shirt, and his arrival will ensure that Patterson doesn’t let his standards slip.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

Sunderland’s approach in the market is well-known, with the club targeting young, hungry players who have their best years ahead of them - and it’s a strategy that is working.

So, fans will be pleased with business done so far this summer, with most of the additions, aside from Bradley Dack, fitting that profile. But, there will be a feeling that a few more new faces are required to beef up the squad and add that extra bit of class.

Mowbray’s side start their season with a home game against Ipswich Town on Sunday evening.