Key Sunderland figure shares contract update on Alex Neil ahead of his departure

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed they offered Alex Neil an improved contract as they tried to convince him to stay instead of joining Stoke City.

It has been a whirlwind few days for the Black Cats, who lost 1-0 to Norwich City in the early Championship game today, with the main talk around the club focusing on the future of Neil.

The Scotsman emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Stoke yesterday and he is at Ewood Park to watch the Potters this afternoon.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman admitted that Neil is going to be leaving, as he confirmed the Wearside outfit did all they could to try and keep the former Preston chief.

“We had a discussion in the summer because we wanted to reward him and provide a well done. That contract was redrawn up and discussed and that was only signed four weeks ago.

“Obviously on yesterday’s news, naturally on wanting to retain that coach and retain that person within our football club, we’ve made another move to offer another set of terms and just unfortunately it doesn’t appear that will be enough for him to stay.”

The verdict

You have sympathy for the Sunderland hierarchy in this situation as it’s clearly taken them by surprise and left them in a difficult position.

They had backed Neil so far this summer and there was an expectancy that more new arrivals would come in before the deadline on Thursday.

So, this is a decision that’s all on Neil and all the key figures at Sunderland can do now is step up the search for a replacement.

