Key Sunderland figure reveals lengths gone to in order to seal summer transfer

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Black Cats head of recruitment travelled to Costa Rica to scout Jewison Bennette before signing the winger this summer.

Following the club’s promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, Bennette was one of a number of players to make the move to the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee from Costa Rican side C.S. Herediano on a four-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

That is a signing that has already paid off, with Bennette netting a late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw for Sunderland at Watford last time out, his first goal for the club in just his second appearance.

Now it seems as though Sunderland had to do plenty of work in order to win the race for the winger’s services, amid interest from other clubs.

Speaking about the process that led to Bennette moving to the Stadium of Light, Speakman told The Sunderland Echo: “Stuart Harvey was out in Costa Rica, bless him I think he thought there was going to be some sun and then it rained everyday so it’s just as well we got a good signing out of the back of it.

“Stuart is out there watching two games, spending time with the family and convincing the boy that Sunderland is the best place to go.

“I think everyone has seen the talent this kid has got and Sunderland wasn’t his only option, so you have to go and have to convince.

“That’s where I think our football club can be really positive because we’re not just relying on an agent to communicate our message, but we are on the flight and we are out there.

“We are in the face, we’re presenting our project and giving them an insight into what it is and all of a sudden the players want to come and that’s down to Stewart and his team when it gets to that point and then everything else that goes on around formation of contracts et cetera to make sure we get the best deal.”

The Verdict

This does feel as though it is rather promising to see from a Sunderland perspective.

Judging by these comments from Speakman, the Black Cats are clearly ready to put the work in to bring players to the club, and are not ruling out options from any potential sources.

The fact they have been able to identify those with the ability of the likes of Bennette also bodes well, given it shows they know how to identify players who can make a positive impact at the Stadium of Light.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that there are plenty of reasons for Sunderland fans to be excited about the transfer windows that are still to come.