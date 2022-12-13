Key Sunderland figure outlines transfer plans ahead of January window

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus expects a quieter January window for the club as they focus on strengthening the squad.

The transfer windows have been very busy since the Swiss billionaire heir became chairman, with the club recruiting aggressively to get out of League One initially and then on their return to the Championship.

Now, they will hope for a bit more stability moving forward and Louis-Dreyfus explained to Chronicle Live how they have given themselves a good platform to ensure they don’t need to make wholesale changes again.

“My big hope is that, unless we get promoted to the Premier League in six months, we will be able now to recruit a less amount and concentrate on the specific profiles that are exactly what we need rather than having to find ten or 12 players.

“We’ve got a very good core of players now, and it is about every window – whether it is January or in the summer – identifying where we can get better, but really specifically rather than bringing in six, seven, or eight players all at once.”

The Black Cats are currently 11th in the Championship after a disappointing defeat at home to West Brom last night.

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Louis-Dreyfus and most fans would agree that it’s about adding quality over quantity moving forward.

Of course, there are areas of the team that need addressing and Tony Mowbray will know exactly what he wants but overall, the squad is in a good position, particularly as a few injured players will be returning shortly.

So, it appears the recruitment team know what they want and it will be interesting to see what business does happen in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.