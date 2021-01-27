Key Sunderland figure opens to door to high profile departure as January deadline looms

Lee Johnson has opened the door to a January departure for Will Grigg, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Sunderland striker has endured a frustrating time since moving to the Stadium Of Light in January 2019.

Since then he has struggled for form and fitness, scoring just nine goals in the two years that he has spent with the League One club.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Salford City, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in a move for the 29-year-old this month, and according to the Black Cats’ boss, there’s every chance that Grigg could move on.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “I’m fine in terms of, I have had discussions with Will and I think he feels it hasn’t gone as well as he’d hoped it would in the last 18 months.

“If there’s a challenge and a change that suits all parties in the short term, we might have a look at it.

"Saying that, me personally, I am more than happy having Will Grigg as one of my four strikers, and a fit, motivated version which you would hope to get considering he's been out of the team with that injury for a while."

The Verdict

A move away from Sunderland might be the best thing for Will Grigg.

Things just haven't worked out for him during his time in the North East and that will not have done his confidence any good at all.

Perhaps a January switch – even if it's just a loan – is what is needed to get his confidence up again.