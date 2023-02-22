Key Sunderland figure makes player claim following fresh development

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has heaped praise on Corry Evans after the skipper signed an extension to stay at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

The 32-year-old had featured regularly for the Black Cats this season until his campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury in January that will mean he misses the opening months of the next season as well.

Despite that, the Wearside outfit moved to secure Evans’ future, as it was announced on Wednesday night that he had agreed terms on a fresh one-year contract, with the club having the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Speakman explained why the club took the action, as he opened up how Evans is still a positive in the dressing room even though he can’t play.

“Corry has been fantastic for us over the last 18 months – he is a crucial player who as captain had the honour of lifting the Play-Off final trophy.

“Naturally, to suffer a significant injury is difficult to digest, but it’s testament to him as an individual that he is laser-focused on his ongoing rehabilitation. While he is unable to deliver on the pitch for a period, he remains a huge influence around the team and in Club.”

The verdict

You can understand why Sunderland have extended Evans’ deal as he was showing this season that he is a good squad player and you would expect him to still make an impact when he returns from injury.

On a one-year extension, it’s a low risk move from the club and as Speakman points out, the experienced midfielder is a leader in the dressing room as well.

So, this was a no-brainer really and Evans will appreciate how Sunderland have stuck by him as he starts the long road to recovery.

