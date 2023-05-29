With Ellis Smms having been re-called to Goodison Park during the January transfer window, Sunderland were desperately keen to add to their forward options.

That is why the club were so delighted when they beat off plenty of Championship competition to sign Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

The 21-year-old signed on a short-term loan deal until the end of the campaign, and there was excitement about how he and Ross Stewart could link up.

However, just days after Gelhardt signed, Stewart would pick up an injury that would rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

With Sunderland not going in for another striker in the final few days of the window, suddenly, the pressure was now on Gelhardt to lead the line.

How did Joe Gelhardt perform for Sunderland?

20 matches later, Gelhardt's time at Sunderland has now come to an end.

As such, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has been discussing the Leeds youngster, and his performances for the Black Cats.

Ultimately, the Sunderland sporting director feels he was the club's best player in the latter stage of the season, even despite carrying an injury.

"Joffy [Gelhardt] was probably a stand out in the last few weeks of the season," Speakman reflected, via the Northern Echo.

"He played with an injury. In this type of scenario, a lot of (loan) players don't play. To go through what he went through behind the scenes to get himself out on the pitch is a massive mark of respect."

Despite the above claim, though, Speakman did express some disappointment for Gelhardt given the role and the shape in which he was required to play.

"We're probably a bit disappointed for Joffy," the Black Cats' sporting director continued.

"We'd like to have seen him play in a slightly different team shape with some different personnel and maybe we'd have seen more out of him, but he was part of that flexible forward line that helped contribute goals.

"I think we were fourth top scorers in the league. We were really pleased with him both in and out of possession."

How many goals did Joe Gelhardt score for Sunderland?

It's certainly an interesting claim from Speakman when the likes of Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo were also performing well towards the end of the season.

Gelhardt certainly contributed, though, and in the end, scored three goals, and registered three assists, in 18 Championship matches, and two play-off semi-final clashes.

With Leeds relegated to the Championship, it now seems highly likely that the 21-year-old will feature regularly at Elland Road next season.