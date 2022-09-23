Key Sunderland figure explains club’s transfer decisions in key area this summer

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has explained why the club never added to their striking options towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Many felt that having Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms as their only recognised strikers heading into the season was a risk, but Speakman explains that it was all to do with the system the club were building for.

“I think if our model was to play two up top we probably would have more numbers in that area because naturally you would be looking to play two every week,” Speakman explained to SAFC Unfiltered via Sunderland Echo.

“Our structure was to play one and naturally that would have been Ross [Stewart], and that would have been Ellis [Simms] to fight that spot out.

“Then we also wanted some tactical flexibility and some difference in the team, so we felt that with Amad [Diallo] and with Leon [Dajaku] we had that and sort of that four for two spaces.”

Although not recognised strikers, Speakman points to matches where both Dajaku and Diallo have impressed playing as a striker previously.

He seems to admit they are not the typical physical profile of a striker that can lead the line, but, says club’s do not always have to play with a big physical presence up top.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Sunderland and Newcastle United?

1 of 15 Jermain Defoe? Yes No

“Naturally when you do play 4-3-3 then the natural thought is you want a bigger, stronger player at the top end of the pitch, but it doesn’t mean you have to play that way.” the Sunderland sporting director added.

“Amad played up front for Man United in pre-season in a similar shape. Leon played for us against Roma in a similar shape, and both individually in those sets of games did really, really well. We think we have enough quality.”

“The question is always going to be, we can go out tomorrow and get a number 9, but if he doesn’t get in front of Leon and doesn’t get in front of Amad there’s absolutely zero point in having him.”

Sunderland face Preston North End away from home following the international break.

At this stage, the club sit fifth in the Championship standings.

The Verdict

Kristjaan Speakman’s logic here is clear, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody has to agree with it.

Personally, and many will agree, that the club needed another striker in this summer – an out and out recognised number nine.

Whilst Diallo and Dajaku can do a job there, when injury hits like it has at present, the club are forced to use them for potentially weeks on end.

That said, things have gone to plan for Sunderland so far on their return to life in the Championship.

The club have made a strong start and if they can maintain it, Mowbray could potentially get them in real contention for a play-off spot, with the Black Cats boss set to be backed to bring in a couple of new faces in the January window if the club are still up there come the next window.