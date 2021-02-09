Key Sunderland figure drops Ross Stewart hint as play-off push gathers pace

Lee Johnson is hoping that new arrivals such as Ross Stewart can help his side to control matches during the rest of the season.

The Sunderland boss has made a real impact since taking the hot seat at the Stadium Of Light with the Black Cats losing just one match since the start of December.

In that time the Wearsiders have brought themselves back into play-off contention while also adding a number of new faces to the squad such as Carl Winchester, Jordan Jones, Sam Vokins and former Ross County striker Stewart.

The 24-year-old is said to be in contention for Saturday’s clash with Doncaster Rovers, and according to Johnson it’s an exciting time for the club as they finally have the players who can help them to dominate their opponents.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “We’ve got to be in control of games as much as possible, in any division really but especially in this one, on and off the ball.

“Then you’ve got to have the firepower in terms of movement, quality, pace and power in the transition.

“Depending on form and how we’re looking in training, and young players like Jack Diamond who seems to tear teams apart in the last half hour, all of a sudden we’ve got players who are athletic, mobile and take players on.

“And if it’s not happening for them on any particular day, no problem, on comes the next one and we go again.

“We want to press from the front and we’ve got to be brave. That’s the thing because we are going to get caught out at times by playing it, but I do believe that over 100 games we’re going to score a lot more goals than we concede from it.

“We’ve scored some fantastic goals since we came in, in terms of the movement, playing forward, having the attitude to turn.”

The verdict The next couple of months are going to be very interesting for Sunderland. Things are starting to look up for Lee Johnson’s side but time running out between now and the end of the season there’s a real need for the club to pick up results. The Black Cats are certainly in the hunt for a play-off spot and supporters will be hoping that Johnson can put his methods into place sooner rather than later to ensure that they are in the mix at the end of the season.