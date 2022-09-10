Key Sunderland figure discusses striker situation after major injury blow

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has backed Ellis Simms to step up for the team in Ross Stewart’s absence.

The Scotland international is expected to be out for up to three months after picking up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Black Cats’ defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

With Stewart having scored 26 goals to help the side to promotion and five in seven this season, he will be sorely missed.

And, whilst Mowbray didn’t pretend otherwise, he told Chronicle Live that Simms could thrive as he looks to become the main man for the team over the coming weeks and months.

“I think he will rise to the challenge as long as he does not put too much of a burden on himself. I think for Ellis, the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created.

“You have to work hard and I am sure he will because it is in his nature but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off. How did Pep Guardiola change Raheem Sterling from a five, six or seven goals per season player into a 25-30 goal a season striker?”

The verdict

It’s fair to say Simms has impressed a lot since arriving at the club so there aren’t any concerns that he isn’t a good player at this level.

But, there will be additional responsibility on him now to score goals in Stewart’s absence and it’s huge shoes for him to fill.

Mowbray’s comments show how he is going to try and adapt the game of the on-loan Everton man and it will be interesting to see how he does.

