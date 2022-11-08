Key Sunderland figure discusses Ross Stewart’s future amid contract uncertainty

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has made it clear that he wants to keep Ross Stewart at the club but confirmed they will be prepared if he does leave.

The striker has been outstanding since joining the Black Cats, scoring 26 goals last season as they won promotion and he had found the net five times in seven appearances in the current campaign before suffering with injury.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Stewart is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere, particularly as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, although it should be noted Sunderland have the option to extend it by a year, which they will inevitably will.

And, speaking to A Love Supreme, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Louis-Dreyfus shared his thoughts on Stewart’s situation.

“We are having ongoing conversations and we all hope he will stay at Sunderland. But we have to plan for all eventualities and make sure we know what we’re doing.

“Plan A is to keep him. We would only consider selling someone if we had confidence we could replace him with someone better.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see the owner talk about Stewart in positive terms because he has been outstanding over the past 18 months and will be a big player if he remains at the club.

However, they are about to be tested as even with the one-year option, they are reaching a period in the next window or two where they will get offers for Stewart that may not arrive in the future if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

So, it’s encouraging for the fans to see the club are planned and it will be very interesting to see how it plays out.

