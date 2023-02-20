Key Sunderland figure discusses Joe Gelhardt’s form since arrival from Leeds United

Tony Mowbray has admitted that Joe Gelhardt will want to score his first Sunderland goal but he praised the all-round contribution of the forward.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan in January and will need to play an important role in their promotion push this season after Ross Stewart was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

However, Gelhardt hasn’t yet shown he can be the clinical finisher the Scotsman was, as he has not found the net in his opening four games for the Wearside outfit.

But, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray explained he was pleased with how Gelhardt has settled since the move.

“We’re really pleased with him because he’s working his socks off, and we know the goals will come if we keep trying to create the chances for him. I’ve got no issues with Joffy, he’s working really, really hard for us and he’ll find the net.

“The team really appreciates the effort and work he’s putting in for us, getting around the pitch and closing players down. He’ll want to have goals next to his name as a striker but hopefully that’ll come.”

The verdict

Gelhardt is sure to appreciate the support from Mowbray here and the reality is that they’re unbeaten in the four games he has played, picking up eight points.

So, that’s all that matters and whilst he will hope to get goals moving forward, the main thing is that Sunderland get the results to finish in the top six come May.

The Leeds man is sure to be in the XI against Rotherham on Tuesday and Mowbray will want to see another positive display from his in-form side.

