Key Sunderland figure details club stance as interest in Premier League starlet gathers pace

Lee Johnson has opened the door to the prospect of making a summer move for Dion Sanderson.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender completed a loan switch to Sunderland on a season-long deal and has proved to be hugely impressive during his time at the Stadium Of Light.

At 21 years of age Sanderson needs to be playing regular first team football – something that has led to reports from the Daily Mail that the Black Cats could be considering a permanent move for the centre-back.

While it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side would be willing to let the talented defender leave the club, Johnson has admitted that he’s certainly a player that would be an appealing option.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “It’s a difficult one to talk about.

“We love Dion and he’s ours for the short term, but obviously part of our job is to help develop him for Wolves if they deem that they want him to stay on.

“We wish him all the best [with that] of course.

“Of course, if not, then a club like our would of course be interested in a young talent like Dion.”

The verdict This would be a great move if Sunderland could pull it off. Dion Sanderson is certainly a player who has the potential to play at the highest level and the next step in his career will undoubtedly be crucial. It remains to be seen whether he’d be willing to drop into League One on a permanent basis though, meaning that the Black Cats may need to secure promotion to have any chance of striking a deal.