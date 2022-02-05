Key Sunderland figure delivers update on managerial search amid Roy Keane comments

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that no decision has been made yet in regards to Lee Johnson’s successor as Black Cats manager following talks with ex-boss Roy Keane on Friday.

Johnson was sacked after 14 months in charge last weekend after a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers and one of the early front-runners for the vacancy has been former manager Keane.

The 50-year-old spent two years in charge at the Stadium of Light between 2006 and 2008, winning the club promotion to the Premier League in that time, but hasn’t held a managerial role in 11 years.

Having held talks with the club hierarchy, Keane said on ITV Sport on Friday night that the contract would have to be right and the club in question would have to want him in order for the Irishman to return to management – he’s not the only man to be linked with the role though.

The likes of Grant McCann and Alex Neil are believed to be on the shortlist and former Nottingham Forest man Sabri Lamouchi is also said to have been sounded out – and Speakman has confirmed that talks remain ongoing with not just Keane but a number of other individuals.

“At the minute, we’re going through our process and we have to be respectful to the candidates within that process, we have to be respectful that for the fans and the club we have to make the right appointment,” Speakman told the Black Cats’ official media channel, per the Sunderland Echo. “At the minute we are interviewing, fact-finding on another couple of people “You’ve got different people with different backgrounds – we are speaking to coaches directly, we are speaking to agents, solicitors who deal with these members of staff. “It’s about trying to find the right match, you don’t want to go on hearsay or perceptions. “At the moment we’re speaking to all the people within the shortlist, looking at the pros and cons, sitting down with the board and the executive team, and making a decision on our next step.” The Verdict It may not be all cut and dry as Keane coming back to Sunderland by the sounds of it. Even though he has the support of most of the fanbase, there has to be reservations from some sections that he hasn’t had a managerial role in 11 years. That’s a very long time to not be in the dugout as the leading man and it makes sense for the Black Cats powers-that-be to assess all options, including managers like McCann and Neil who have recently coached in the Championship. It will be a tough decision to make with so many talented managers interested in a job like Sunderland – and who wouldn’t be?