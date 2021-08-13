Key Sunderland figure delivers update on contract discussions with 23-y/o free agent

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Johnson said: “In terms of negotiations, they’re been considered. The best offer has been put forward, the best offer has been declined.

“Unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change and within that, the club would have to protect their position having offered a player a contract and then there is obviously compensation potentially on the back of that if Denver decides not to sign it.

“Obviously there’s a process that goes along with that and you’ll have to ask the powers that be at what stage that process falls but at the same time the doors always open while that process is going on for Denver to obviously take that contract offer.

“That will be up to him, his family and his representatives to decide but obviously bringing Dennis (Cirkin) in would’ve happened anyway. We’ll always want competition and generally that’s two players for each position maybe in full-backs. You might go three for four or wide men three for four but generally if you look at the make-up of our squad, we tend to have two player competition for each one position.”