Latest News
Key Sunderland figure delivers update on contract discussions with 23-y/o free agent
Lee Johnson has revealed that Denver Hume has rejected Sunderland’s ‘best offer’ of a new contract.
The 23-year-old academy graduate is currently without a club after failing to agree a new deal at the Stadium Of Light before the end of last season, meaning that he’s technically a free agent.
Hume is currently training with Sunderland as he continues his recovery from injury and looks to build his fitness, however for the Black Cats the hope is that he will pen a deal to link up with the side ahead of the new season.
However according to Johnson, it seems something would have to change for fans to see Hume re-sign for the club.
As quoted by the Northern Echo, Johnson said: “In terms of negotiations, they’re been considered. The best offer has been put forward, the best offer has been declined.
“Unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change and within that, the club would have to protect their position having offered a player a contract and then there is obviously compensation potentially on the back of that if Denver decides not to sign it.
“Obviously there’s a process that goes along with that and you’ll have to ask the powers that be at what stage that process falls but at the same time the doors always open while that process is going on for Denver to obviously take that contract offer.
“That will be up to him, his family and his representatives to decide but obviously bringing Dennis (Cirkin) in would’ve happened anyway. We’ll always want competition and generally that’s two players for each position maybe in full-backs. You might go three for four or wide men three for four but generally if you look at the make-up of our squad, we tend to have two player competition for each one position.”
How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?
The verdict
It seems that it could be time for Sunderland to move on to other targets.
Denver Hume looked like a player who could have a really good future in front of him at the Stadium Of Light but after failing to agree a contract it seems that he will be moving on.
It’s a shame for Sunderland fans who would love to see the player become a real favourite but for Lee Johnson it’s time to move on.
Dennis Cirkin has already joined the club this week but the Wearsiders will be looking for a second option at left-back as they seek competition for places.
If Hume is to stay then he’ll need to decide quickly as otherwise Sunderland will need to enter the market for an alternative option before the end of the month.