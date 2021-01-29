Key Sunderland figure delivers fresh transfer stance regarding out-of-favour striker

Danny Graham is not expected to leave Sunderland during the January transfer window, according to Lee Johnson.

The striker completed a move to the Stadium Of Light in September after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract, but has struggled to make a real impact at the club.

Since joining the Black Cats Graham has started just three games in League One and has scored one goal in all competitions.

That led to rumblings that the 35-year-old could be allowed to leave the club before the end of the January window.

Sunderland already look set to lose one striker this month with Will Grigg looking increasingly likely to join Shrewsbury Town on a loan deal until the end of the season, but according to Johnson, the same will not happen with Graham who is very much a part of his plans.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “I haven’t had the same type of conversations with Danny [as with Grigg].

“He has been exemplary in terms of his professionalism and where he sits in the squad.

“Any conversation I have had with Danny has been about performance, how we get the best out of him, and how we try to drive him in training.

“So not the same kind of conversations at all.”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Danny Graham looks set to stick around.

While he hasn’t exactly been a regular starter for Sunderland, there’s no doubt that his experience in the game is a huge asset to the Black Cats.

The striker will play a big role in the second half of the season and the Black Cats would be foolish to let such a player move on.