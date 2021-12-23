Key Sunderland figure delivers encouraging player update after injury issue

Sunderland assistant manager Jamie McAllister has revealed that Leon Dajaku should be back involved when the team take on Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

The 20-year-old has made a positive impact on the Black Cats since arriving from Germany this summer, scoring four goals in 13 league games.

Therefore, it was a worry for the club when he was forced off against Ipswich Town last week in what appeared was a serious setback.

However, the issue was from a challenge, and McAllister told the Northern Echo that Dajaku is now pushing to be involved for the game, which will be a welcome boost for Sunderland who are short on numbers.

“It was obviously a contact injury, with quite a bit of swelling and stuff like that. But he’s progressing well. Hopefully, it should be all good.”

The injury saw Dajaku miss the 5-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in the week, with attention switching back to the league now, as Sunderland look to move back into the automatic promotion places with a win.

The verdict

This is good news for Sunderland because we know how their squad has been impacted in recent weeks, with Lee Johnson not having the luxury of rotating and making the changes he wants.

So, Dajaku will help in the sense that he is a very good option and he will give the team a real threat down the flank if he does feature.

Obviously, you wouldn’t expect Sunderland to take a risk, but with the game still a few days away, this is a positive update from McAllister.

