Key Sunderland figure delivers double injury update as attention turns to all-important play-off fixtures

Lee Johnson has confirmed that Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke are likely to be involved in Sunday’s clash with Northampton Town.

Sunderland have already secured their place in the play-offs with a victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, meaning that this weekend’s clash with the Cobblers will merely be used to decide where they finish in the table.

While the Black Cats may not attach a huge amount of importance to this game, there’s a real feeling that the club need to take it seriously as they look to build confidence and fitness within their players after a difficult run of just one victory in eight matches.

During that time a number of key players have picked up injury niggles, but according to Johnson, players like McGeady and Wyke would benefit from minutes despite the need to not take any unnecessary risks.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “I won’t be taking any untoward risks.

“The risk-reward factor is going to be very important in all the lads’ minutes.

“It’s not an easy balance, but I think we can find it

“We’d like Aiden McGeady to come back and get some minutes, and the same for Charlie Wyke.

“Aiden and Charlie are the kind of players that want to get going and play every minute of every game.

“I think that, particularly with tall players and big lads like Charlie, you have to keep them oiled, if you like, which means giving them as much gametime as possible.”

The verdict

It’s essential that Sunderland build some momentum going into the play-offs.

Things haven’t been going too smoothly of late and so it’s vital that Lee Johnson’s side are given an injection of confidence before they take on the all-important play-offs.

Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke are vital to their hopes of going up and so it’s vital that both players are given minutes to ensure that they’re in top condition.