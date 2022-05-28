Key Sunderland figure delivers clear transfer message concerning midfielder

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman isn’t surprised that Dan Neil has attracted transfer attention, but he made it clear the club won’t have to cash in on the midfielder.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough year with the Black Cats, featuring in 39 games as they won promotion back to the Championship, even if most of his starts were in the first half of the campaign.

Those performances prompted speculation Neil could leave in January, with Burnley and Aston Villa among the clubs credited with an interest.

However, speaking to Chronicle Live, Speakman gave an update on Sunderland’s position following their return to the second tier.

“If there is not interest in Dan Neil, I’m not sure what the other clubs around the country are doing because he is a top young player! But he is our top young player. We’ve got him contracted and we love Dan Neil so, at the minute, that is where Dan is at. Dan wants to play at the highest level. We have just moved to the Championship.

“It’s on Dan to get back in pre-season and get in the starting line-up. But what a great position for us to be in that we’ve got those talented young players.”

The verdict

This was a very relaxed message from Speakman and you can understand why he’s saying this given the fact Sunderland are now back in the Championship.

Had the Black Cats failed to win promotion then they would’ve had a real battle to keep hold of Neil, but not so much now as he will want to be part of the project moving forward.

With Neil contracted to the club for another three years, Sunderland aren’t in a situation where they need to worry either, so now it’s about letting Neil develop and showing his talent in the second tier.

