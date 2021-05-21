Key Sunderland figure addresses Aiden McGeady contract situation ahead of crunch Lincoln City clash

Sunderland have been handed a major boost with Lee Johnson confirming that Aiden McGeady can start against Lincoln City.

Reports from Chronicle Live emerged last night regarding a clause in the 35-year-old’s contract that meant a mandatory 12-month extension to his contract would be triggered if he was to make 30 starts for the club this term – with McGeady already having started 29.

As a result there was uncertainty over whether he would be involved against the Imps due to the financial impact of another 12-month deal being handed to the player on his current generous terms.

McGeady has been a huge player for the Black Cats this term after scoring six goals and creating an impressive 15 for the club, meaning that his inclusion this weekend could be crucial for the club’s hopes of progression.

One solution to the issue would be if McGeady waived the clause in his contract, and while Lee Johnson wouldn’t confirm if that had been done, he did reveal that the 35-year-old will be able to start the game this weekend.

LJ wouldn’t go into detail, but praised McGeady for his handling of the situation. From that, it sounds like he’s agreed to waive the clause. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) May 21, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Hunter said: “Lee Johnson says he’s been told he can start McGeady tomorrow. Whether that’s because a waiver has been agreed, or the club is happy to give him the 12-month extension, I’m not sure.

“LJ wouldn’t go into detail, but praised McGeady for his handling of the situation. From that, it sounds like he’s agreed to waive the clause.”

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sunderland appearances?

1 of 18 Asamoah Gyan? More Less

The verdict

This is a massive boost for Sunderland.

Aiden McGeady has arguably been the club’s most important player this season and so being without him could have been a big blow.

The Black Cats need to put in a big performance against Lincoln City and so they’ll need all of their best players on song if they’re to have any chance of progressing.

Thankfully McGeady looks like he’ll be involved so I’m sure that supporters will breathe a big sigh of relief.