Key Stoke City figure reacts to major Alex Neil update

Joint Stoke City chairman John Coates has revealed his delight at the club’s appointment of Alex Neil as the club’s new manager.

Stoke found themselves looking for a new manager following the sacking of Michael O’Neill earlier this week, after picking up just four point from their opening five league games.

The Potters have moved quickly to secure the services of Neil, after triggering a release clause in his contract with Sunderland, who he guided to promotion to the Championship last season.

Having watched his new side win 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, Neil has now officially become Stoke’s new manager.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz about some of Stoke's best ever players?

1 of 24 Who did the club sign Ricardo Fuller from? Bristol Rovers Bristol City Blackpool Southampton

The 41-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club, that will keep him at the Bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now it seems as though that is something that has left Coates particularly pleased with the work done by the club.

Giving his verdict on the appointment of Neil, the Stoke Joint Chairman told the club’s official website: “Alex was our number one choice to become our new manager and I’m delighted we have secured his services so quickly.

“His managerial pedigree is excellent with three promotions already on his CV and we are looking forward to working closely with him to help him realise the ambitions that he and the Club share.”

The Verdict

This does look like it ought to be a very good appointment for Stoke.

Neil obviously has pedigree when it comes to winning promotion, not least at this level, so he should fit in well with the club’s ambition, and knows how to make an impact in the Championship.

That is something that should allow him to help take Stoke forward quickly, especially when considering how he has been able to do that while in charge of Sunderland in the past few months.

With that in mind, you feel this is something of a statement of intent from Stoke, particularly to get him from a Championship rival, that should go down rather well with the fanbase.